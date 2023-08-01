The most important stage of the Copa Libertadores begins and with that the enthusiasm of the fans is getting bigger and bigger. This increases in the case of Boca since its fans want to achieve the seventh more than any other tournament in its history. On the way to Xeneize, Nacional from Uruguay was drawn by lottery, a team with which he met in past editions, and which promises a tough series for Jorge Almirón’s team.
Boca is going through a good moment, despite not having the best collective performance, and has gone undefeated in 7 games with 6 wins and 1 draw for the Professional Football League (LPF) 2023. This gave the team a very important confidence facing this duel that is usually very decisive for the future of Jorge Almirón’s team. In addition, it should be noted that Lucas Blondel and Lucas Janson can debut as well as Edinson Cavani, the great addition of this transfer market.
On the side of the Uruguayan team, it is not in its best football present since it is fourth in Group B of the Charrúa tournament and entered the round of 16 as one of the worst seconds in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.
Next, we present all the previous information of Boca vs Nacional:
Where is Nacional vs Boca played for the Copa Libertadores Round of 16?
Location: Montevideo, Uruguay
Stadium: Grand Central Park
Schedule: 9pm
Date: Wednesday August 2
Where can you see Nacional vs Boca for the Copa Libertadores Round of 16?
TV channel: Fox Sports (the cable service must be contracted) and Telefé.
streaming online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have contracted the cable service of the different companies).
What will be the possible formation of Nacional?
Goalkeeper: Salvador Ichazo
defenders: Leandro Lozano, Fabian Noguera, Diego Polenta, Christian Almeida.
midfielders: Yonathan Rodríguez, Diego Rodríguez, Federico Martínez, Franco Fagúndez, Alfonso Trezza
strikers: Ignacio Ramirez
The Xeneize has managed to close, after a long time, the hiring of Edinson Cavani and it was a real shock for the Argentine market. The Uruguayan thus joins the arrivals of Lucas Blondel and Lucas Janson as well as the return of Jorman Campuzano from Turkish football. In addition, another aspect to highlight is the return of most of its injured players, such as the return of Exequiel Zeballos, who could become an important “reinforcement” in this second semester after being without much activity at the beginning of 2023. .
What will be the possible formation of Boca?
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Marcelo Weigandt, Jorge Figal, Nicolás Vantini, Frank Fabra
midfielders: Pol Fernández, Equi Fernández, Cristian Medina, Valentín Barco
strikers: Miguel Merentiel, Dario Benedetto
Match Forecast
National 1-1 Mouth
