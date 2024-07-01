The Women’s League advances and four dates of the home runs have already been carried out in which Santa Fe is leading group A and America leads the B.

Several key matches were held over the weekend in search of the qualifiers. In A they played Atlético Nacional vs. Alliance.

At minute 13 of the first half, Yoreli Rincon opened the scoring and put the Antioquian team ahead, but the 1-1 came in the second half through Sindy Sanchez. So far, everything is normal.

The end of the game was played with great tension. The players fought for every ball as if they were playing in the final of the tournament until the war broke out.

It all started when Sara Cordoba He went to get a ball and Camila Rodallegas She pushed her and several Nacional players responded to that action and Alianza’s players were not far behind.

The members of the technical staff invaded the pitch in order to prevent the pitched battle from escalating. Everything was recorded in this video.