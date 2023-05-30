This Thursday the semifinal of the Colombian football home run will be played between National Athletic and Golden Eagles.
The Atlético Nacional team comes from drawing 1-1 against Alianza Petrolera; For their part, Águilas Doradas drew 0-0 against Deportivo Pasto. Now they want to leave everything on the pitch to win the tournament.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of DSports and DG.
Goalie: K. Wed
Defenses: C. Devenish, C. Zapata, J. Aguirre, D. Banguero
Media: N. Palacio, O. Perea, S. Gomez
Forwards: Dorlan Pabón, J. Barrera and Francisco da Costa.
Goalie: J. Contreras
Defenses: J. Pestaña, S. Rodríguez, M. Puerta, O. Hernández
Media: K. Castaño, J. Pineda, J. Rivas
Forwards: J. Caballero, M. Pérez and F. Salazar.
National 3-1 Eagles.
