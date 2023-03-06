In numbers, the campaign National Athletic is very good: the 0-1 victory against sports grass puts him in second place in the League, with 12 points. But the finish of the game was worrisome, to the point that goalkeeper Harlen Castillo came out on top at the Libertad stadium.

Nacional struck first: after two minutes, Yerson Candelo grabbed a rebound after a shot by Tomás Ángel and scored it from outside the area to beat goalkeeper Diego Martínez. That was enough, in the end, to win the match.

The greens had a good first half, with handling and possession of the ball, but little by little Pasto began to reverse that.

Harlen Castillo was a figure in Pasto

In the supplement, the intensity of Deportivo Pasto changed the game a little more and in the 50th minute, the locals had their first great opportunity to tie the game.

After a good attack by Deportivo Pasto on the right side, Johan Campaña was waiting in the area, who managed to finish off in front of the goal, but ‘Chipi Chipi’ was well placed, who managed to clear that poisonous ball in a great way.

As the minutes passed, Deportivo Pasto was able to even out the game on the field, but no matter how hard they tried to find the goal, they failed to score, as they met Castillo, who also drowned out Adrián Estacio’s option, in the 75th minute. .

Despite Pasto’s insistence in the last minutes, Atlético Nacional managed to keep the minimum difference and achieved three points that leave it within the eight classifieds.

Purslane is partially second with 12 points, while the volcanic team was left with 7 units in 12th position.

SPORTS

With Soccerred

More sports news