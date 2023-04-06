Friday, April 7, 2023
Nacional suffers, but draws on his experience and beats Patronato in the Libertadores

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Nacional suffers, but draws on his experience and beats Patronato in the Libertadores


close

National Athletic

Board of Trustees vs. National.

Board of Trustees vs. National.

The purslane team debuted in the group stage of the continental tournament.

National Athletic they suffered a little, they started losing and in the end they imposed their experience against the Patronato de Argentina, whom they defeated 1-2 as a visitor, in the first day of group H in the Copa Libertadores.

The purslane team was surprised at the start of the game, perhaps they came in confident and scored a goal that put them on the ropes. There were barely 2 minutes of play and Nacional was already losing. 2 minutes and the plan had already been modified for coach Paulo Autuori.

It was Mateo Levato the one in charge of defining and putting the Argentine club on top, taking advantage of a center from the right and a header. that bathed the goalkeeper Castillo.

It was difficult for Nacional to recover and no matter how much they wanted to go for the quick draw, they could not find the way. That first part was uncomfortable for the Colombian team.

In the second half, Nacional tried to reconsider with changes: they entered Candelo, Salazar and Ocampo.

The objective was to find the attacker Tomás Ángel more clearly, who, however, had very little opportunity.

Pabon appeared

Dorlan Pabón, the hero of Nacional.

The goal of the respite came from a penalty. It was a foul in the area against Torres that was decreed by the central judge. The person in charge of kicking and converting was dorlan pabon with a powerful shot, at minute 77. 1-1.

Nacional grew with that goal and Pabon too, since he was in charge of scoring the comeback goal. Pabón took advantage of a rebound left by the local goalkeeper, after a shot by Jéfferson Duque, another of those who entered the second half, and defined the 1-2 in a great way.

Olimpia and Melgar, the other rivals in the group, play this Thursday.

SPORTS

