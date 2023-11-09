Colombian Professional Football (FPC) generated great expectations this Wednesday, November 8, for the draw for the semifinal home runs of the League II-2023, especially because of how group B of the competition turned out: the so-called ‘group of death’ will bring together Atlético Nacional, América de Cali, Millonarios and Independiente Medellín.

Had a home run been seen with the three most popular teams and with the most titles in Colombian soccer? In short tournaments never such a competitive, attractive and box-office group had been formed.

Background that excites Atlético Nacional in the home runs

29 years ago, when the Colombian soccer format was different and there was an annual championshipan octagonal of such magnitude was seen. In fact, there were the same teams: Medellín, Millonarios, Nacional and América.

It was in 1994, in the final home run. The powerful was the first to get off in the dispute for the title; America, Millionaires and National, They reached the last date of that quadrangular with options for the title and qualifying for the Copa Libertadores.

On the last date, Millonarios beat América 3-1 and got closer to the title, sealing their qualification to Libertadores. However, in Medellín the classic was green: Nacional won 1-0 with a goal from Juan Pablo Ángel, father of Tomás Ángel, and became champion.

Now the team led by John Jairo Bodmer must win victories in the remainder of the League to repeat the history of more than two decades ago.

