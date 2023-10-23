Atlético Nacional achieved an important victory in the city of Tunja by 1-3 against Boyacá Chicó. It was the team that controlled the game, and that made its presence clear for this next phase of the Colombian league.

It may be of interest to you: Linda Caicedo, present: sensational goal for Real Madrid, video

The match started in a busy way, but with greater intensity for the visiting team, which was the one that had the need to go out and find the result.

However, in the 17th minute, the team led by coach Jhon Jairo Bodmer opened the scoring and celebrated the first goal of the game. This score was the work of the young 18-year-old striker, Oscar Perea, who received a pass from Jefferson Duque and scored the goal, thus scoring the first goal of the match. It was a highlight moment for the young player and his team.

The scoreboard underwent a change in the final minutes of the second half. In the 82nd minute, the purslane team managed to score again, thanks to an unfortunate own goal by the goalkeeper of the Boyacá Chicó team.

Nacional qualified for home runs.

This occurred after the striker Juan Pablo ‘Tatay’ Torres shot at the goal and the ball was deflected by the home team’s goalkeeper, resulting in an own goal. It was an unfortunate moment for the goalkeeper and his team.

See here: Unusual: Wilmar Roldán forgot a small detail and delayed the match, video

However, the checkered team managed to reduce the lead on the scoreboard. Sebastián Colón scored with a header after receiving a cross from Delvin Alfonso, all this after a free kick in the 89th minute. It was a goal that gave hope to the local team in the last minutes of the game.

The visiting team was not far behind and He managed to score the third goal of the game. It was the work of Nelson Deossa, who scored after receiving a pass from Edier Ocampo and beating the local goalkeeper with a dribble, thus ensuring his goal. With this goal, the visiting team consolidated its advantage on the scoreboard.

Finally, the result was in favor of those led by Jhon Bodmer, who with 30 points ensured their presence in the final home runs of this Betplay Dimayor League. While Boyacá Chicó remained in box 18, already eliminated, with 17 points.