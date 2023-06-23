Friday, June 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nacional seeks to silence Bogotá: possible alignment and news to face Millos

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 23, 2023
in Sports
0
Nacional seeks to silence Bogotá: possible alignment and news to face Millos

Close


Close

AUTOPLAY

Nacional fans will not be allowed to enter El Campín in the final against MillonariosIn the League final, access will not be allowed to people with the Nacional fan jersey and there will be dry law on Saturday by zones, and an operation with more than 1,300 police officers in Bogotá. The mayoress practically ruled out the location of public screens, given the refusal of the official channel of the tournament to give up the signal.

Sergio Acero Yate and Jaiver Nieto. TIME

The followers of Atlético Nacional prepare a ‘big banner’ to animate the final in Bogotá.

See also  The Colombian national team continues to arm itself to face Peru

Atlético Nacional wants to do their thing in El Campín. After the tie against Millonarios in the first leg, the Antioquia team will seek to win this Saturday in Bogotá. And he will do it with news on his payroll.

Atlético Nacional: possible alignment and news to face Millionaires in El Campín

Paulo Autuori, coach of Atlético Nacional

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

Throughout the championship, players like Dorlan Pabón, Jefferson Duque and Tomás Ángel They were the players who had the most prominence in Atlético Nacional, but in the first leg final they were not decisive to make the difference and although ‘Memín’ was the one who insisted the most in the first leg, he hopes to appear again with goals or assists in El Campín to to make the purslane dream.

For the game in Bogotá, the return of kevin mier, who comes from being with the Colombian National Team, would give him good guarantees. Paulo Autuori let it be known that the goalkeeper will appear as a starter and Harlen Castillo will surely return to substitution, so the youth goalkeeper will have to demonstrate his hierarchy.

(In addition: This will be the champion between Millionaires and Nacional, according to a successful ‘big data’ firm).

See also  Official: Marchesín will be under the sticks of Celta de Vigo's goal

Likewise, Nacional will have the return of Andres Salazarwho also comes from playing with the Colombian National Team.

Possible alignment: Wed; Candelo, Aguirre, Zapata, Salazar; Palacio, Gomez; Deossa, Pabon; Duke, Angel.

FOOTBALL

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Nacional #seeks #silence #Bogotá #alignment #news #face #Millos

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Zelensky ruled out holding elections in Ukraine before the end of the conflict

Zelensky ruled out holding elections in Ukraine before the end of the conflict

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result