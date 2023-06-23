Nacional seeks to silence Bogotá: possible alignment and news to face Millos

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sergio Acero Yate and Jaiver Nieto. TIME
The followers of Atlético Nacional prepare a ‘big banner’ to animate the final in Bogotá.
Atlético Nacional wants to do their thing in El Campín. After the tie against Millonarios in the first leg, the Antioquia team will seek to win this Saturday in Bogotá. And he will do it with news on his payroll.
Atlético Nacional: possible alignment and news to face Millionaires in El Campín
Throughout the championship, players like Dorlan Pabón, Jefferson Duque and Tomás Ángel They were the players who had the most prominence in Atlético Nacional, but in the first leg final they were not decisive to make the difference and although ‘Memín’ was the one who insisted the most in the first leg, he hopes to appear again with goals or assists in El Campín to to make the purslane dream.
For the game in Bogotá, the return of kevin mier, who comes from being with the Colombian National Team, would give him good guarantees. Paulo Autuori let it be known that the goalkeeper will appear as a starter and Harlen Castillo will surely return to substitution, so the youth goalkeeper will have to demonstrate his hierarchy.
(In addition: This will be the champion between Millionaires and Nacional, according to a successful ‘big data’ firm).
Likewise, Nacional will have the return of Andres Salazarwho also comes from playing with the Colombian National Team.
Possible alignment: Wed; Candelo, Aguirre, Zapata, Salazar; Palacio, Gomez; Deossa, Pabon; Duke, Angel.
FOOTBALL
