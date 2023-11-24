You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Nacional was crowned champion of the Colombia Cup by beating Millonarios 5-4.
Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE
Nacional was crowned champion of the Colombia Cup by beating Millonarios 5-4.
The greens will go to the preliminary phase. Millonarios is in the group stage for being champion of the League-I.
The exciting final of the 2023 Colombia Cup gave National Athletic, apart from his sixth title in the tournament, qualification for the preliminary phase of the 2024 Copa Libertadores.
The greens, who were losing until minute 90+3, equalized in minute 90+3, with a goal from defender Juan Felipe Aguirre, and then, in the tiebreaker, goalkeeper Kevin Mier saved Édgar Guerra’s charge to give him the title to his team.
It is the 33rd title in Nacional’s history and the sixth in the Colombia Cup: it recovers a crown that it had last won in 2022.
This is how the fight for the other international quotas remains
The title in the Colombia Cup takes Nacional out of the fight for reclassification, which gives one place to the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores and four to the Copa Sudamericana to the teams that have not won titles this year.
Millonarios has already secured its place in the group stage as champion of the League-I. The other spot in this instance will be for the League champion. If Millos repeats, or if Nacional wins League-II, there will be two boxes for the previous phase for reclassification.
Today, the one classified for the Libertadores preliminary phase through the accumulated of the year is Águilas Doradas, and they have a good advantage over América.
For now, the reds from Cali, Medellín, Alianza Petrolera and Tolima are classified for Sudamericana. Junior hopes that one of those who surpass him in that annual table will be champion to ensure international presence in the year of his centenary.
This is how the reclassification goes today
With the National title in the Cup, this is what the reclassification outlook looks like today. National and Millionaires no longer count for this table. The champion of League II remains to be won. pic.twitter.com/MpnqwsPRAi
— José Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) November 24, 2023
