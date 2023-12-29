National Athletic wants to make a bomb signing in Colombian football and a few weeks ago the option of having the defender has been discussed Bernardo Espinosawho is in the Girona, but the desire is to play the league and 'purslane' is a good option.

Despite the interest, still approval from his Girona club was missing to leave him with a clear path to Colombia, but apparently everything was agreed between the parties, the team and the 34-year-old defender can negotiate his arrival at Nacional.

Bernardo Espinosa celebrates his goal.

According to information released by the Spanish journalist Nil Solá, Bernardo Espinosa closed his separation from Girona and Nacional's interest is advancing without problems.

Furthermore, this information was completed by the journalist Felipe Sierrawho mentioned that the defender is expected in the first days of January in Medellín to close his signing.

Radio Girona Sports, from Cadena Ser, also contrasted the information that is news in Catalonia and explained: “Bernardo Espinosa and Girona are in the details of finalizing his separation from the club. The center back will sign for Atlético Nacional of Colombia.”

It is worth mentioning that Espinosa has not had enough continuity in Girona, since this season He has barely played two games, Therefore, he hopes to return to the competition in Colombia and contribute his experience to European football.

The Colombian center-back landed in Girona in July 2020 and since his arrival he played in 174 games and scored 8 goals, adding up all competitions. Espinosa experienced firsthand the difficulties of his team in Spain's second division.

If Espinosa ends up reaching Nacional, he would end a long process in Spain and England, where he triumphed in teams like Espanyol, Sporting Gijón, Sevilla, Racing Santander and Middlesbrough.

With information from Futbolred.

