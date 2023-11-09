National Athletic did not have the expected round-robin closure, lost 2-3 against Sports Tolima at the Atanasio Girardot stadium on date 20 of League I 2023.

It may be of interest to you: Nacional smiles: unusual historical data in its favor in the ‘home run of death’

The team led by the technician John Jairo Bodmer He protested a very controversial play that occurred with only 15 minutes on the clock. The Brazilian Jader Gentil saw the red card for an infraction against full-back César Haydar.

However, The VAR decided to call the referee André Rojas so that he could review the play on the screen located on the side of the playing field and analyze his first decision, in which, excessive force was sanctioned by the purslane player.

​

We recommend you read: The ball is rolling again in Barrancas, waiting for the release of Luis Díaz’s father

Although he saw the action on several occasions and from different shots, The Bogotá judge did not reverse his decision and maintained the red card shown to Jader Gentil for rough play. The Brazilian attacker left the pitch amid complaints and left Atlético Nacional with ten men.

However, the 20-year-old soccer player’s annoyance did not stop there and he attacked judge Andrés Rojas through his social networks.

Read here: Analysis of the ‘group of death’: DIM, America, National and Millionaires

“Someone explain this to me. Incompetent judge. How red is this to me? Judges make mistakes and nothing happens”, Jader published on his personal account of the X (previously known as Twitter.

Minutes later, he decided to delete the strong comment from his networks, but several users managed to take a screenshot of the publication, which could be investigated by Dimayor.

According to FPC disciplinary code, A fine of 15 to 20 legal minimum wages is stipulated for those players who testify against the referees. Besides, you can earn a sanction of four to eight days for direct action against members affiliated with the Colombian Football Federation.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO