The South American Cup will have in 2024 a more than special edition, taking into account that teams of the magnitude of Boca Juniors and Racing will be present for Argentina in the second most important continental tournament at the club level, while Athletico Paranaense, Internacional, Corinthians and Cruzeiro will defend Brazilian football, among other participating groups.
In 2023 the champion was Liga de Quito (Ecuador), which made its way to the Libertadores group zone, so in this way the tournament will look for a new champion.
We review the preview of Boca's first confrontation in this Sudamericana 2024, against Nacional de Potosí, Bolivia, as a visitor. Come on.
At what time and where is the Nacional (P)-Boca played?
Date: Wednesday, April 3
Location: Potosí, Bolivia
Stadium: Víctor Agustín Ugarte
Hours: 9:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 7:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 6:00 p.m. in Mexico and 1:00 a.m. in Spain.
Referee: To be confirmed
How can you watch Nacional (P)-Boca?
TV channel: DirecTV Sports
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Nacional?
After playing against Royal Pari for the Bolivian tournament, Nacional de Potosí will focus squarely on Boca. It is directed by “Pampa” Biaggio, an Argentine coach who stated that Boca will have difficulties in being able to cope with the height of Potosí. “They're going to have a bad time,” he warned.
What is the latest news from Boca?
After ten years of absence from the Copa Sudamericana, Boca Juniors returns to “the other half of glory” after failing to earn its place in the Copa Libetadores. Diego Martínez will wait to see how his players recover from the classic vs San Lorenzo and then he will decide which team will stop, but he plans to go with the best.
Possible alignments
National: Ornament; Añez, Carrasco, Restrepo, Mancilla, Andia, Galindo, Torrico, Callejo, Prost and Alles
Mouth: Brey; Advíncula, Motto, Red, White; Blondel, Pol Fernández, Equi Fernández, Zenón; Merentiel and Cavani.
Forecast
Boca Juniors will suffer but will be able to win it 1-0, with a goal from Langoni in the second half.
#Nacional #PBoca #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #prediction #Copa #Sudamericana
Leave a Reply