National He has already made it to the final home runs of the second Colombian soccer tournament of the year, despite the problems and changes he has had in the technical direction.

After the departure of the Brazilian William Amaral the club confirmed the arrival of Jhon Jairo Bodmer, who had recently arrived at the institution to direct grassroots football, but quickly, the boards decided to give him the confidence to continue the process.

Although the club initially confirmed that it would be temporarily until December 2023, now, after several important results it has had in the League, the institution ratified Bodmer as its proprietary coach and, therefore, he will be the one who leads the team. for 2024.

“This project is thinking with a future outlook, in which we have the possibility of being competitive on all fronts, nationally and internationally. That is why we have made the important decision to ratify Jhon Bodmer as our technical director. This is a sign of the trust and support we have in his work, who fits perfectly into our project,” Atlético Nacional mentioned through a video.

With almost a month of work, Bodmer will continue to lead the professional squad and this announcement comes just hours before a key duel against Deportivo Pereira for the return of the BetPlay 2023 Cup semifinals, but even if he is eliminated, the coach will have the option to continue working with more peace of mind and where, for now, he can fight for the year-end title.

