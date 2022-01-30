Atlético Nacional gave Millonarios a dose of reality: he made it clear that the blue payroll is short, that it has no variants and that treating the ball well is not enough. With much less possession, but much more forcefulness, and a significant difference on the bench, the Greens won 0-2 and sleep as leaders of the League.

Millonarios had a first half very similar to the one they played four days ago, against Atlético Bucaramanga, and also to the finisher of the match against Deportivo Pasto. A lot of time with the ball at his feet, a lot of ball circulation around the rival area, but without stepping on the last quarter of the field with danger.

Those first 20 minutes of optical domain without depth were exchanged for a team that was diluted as the clock advanced and Nacional took advantage of the only option that existed in the entire first half: Álvaro Montero rebounded after an overflow and center by Álvaro Angulo, Millonarios slept on the mark and Yeison Guzmán took the opportunity to send the ball into the goal, at 34 minutes.

There weren’t many more things to tell near the areas in that first stage. Yes, on other sides of the pitch, such as a very strong stomp by Yerson Candelo on Daniel Ruiz that referee Carlos Ortega punished with a yellow card and that made many reflect on the criteria of those who manage the VAR: in other games, that play has ended in expulsion.

Another thing was the second half, in which Nacional saw that he could do more damage and he no longer expected so much in his field. In fact, DT Alejandro Restrepo sent two heroes of the team to the field, Dorlan Pabón and Giovanni Moreno, who thus began his new stage with the green club. The ball was still for more time for Millonarios, but the game was much more open and, now, with scoring options. Kevin Mier, who seems to have stayed with the starter in the Nacional arc, showed with growth why he did it.

Millos requested two penalties in the second stage for two hands in the green area, but neither the VAR nor judge Carlos Ortega considered that they merited collection. They seemed to be right. What they did fail in was disciplinary. Just as they pardoned Candelo’s expulsion, they also pardoned Juan David Cabal.

Gamero took time to move the bank to look for variants. First, he did it timidly: he took out Larry Vásquez, pushed Silva back and put in Eduardo Sosa. But then he did shake the payroll with everything: outside, Ruiz, Herazo and Guerra; to the field, Jáder Valencia, Ricardo Márquez and Yuber Quiñones.

Despite all the effort, the tie was not clear for Millos. And rather, Nacional, in the third minute of substitution, Hayen Palacios, the last of the Greens’ changes, settled the game in a counterattack that he himself started: Montero saved the first shot and then the second crashed into the post until the winger finally sentenced Gamero’s team to defeat.

Millionaires reached their second game without scoring. Yes, Mier had a lot to do with it, but so little forcefulness also influences so much for so much possession. And it is something that will have to be corrected quickly, because the short payroll already seems to be like that.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Sub-Editor

@josasc