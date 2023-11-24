You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Memes from the Cup final.
Jaiver Nieto EL TIEMPO
The Antioquia team won the Colombia Cup title in the penalty shootout.
OF
Millonarios won the Colombia Cup title in his hands until injury time of the second half, when the central defender Juan Aguirre allowed him to tie the final National Athletic with a goal that once again awakened the excitement in the stadium stands Athanasius Girardot.
Nacional, in an incredible auction, won the Colombia Cup against Millonarios
The team led by the technician Alberto Gamero took the lead on the scoreboard in the second half, thanks to a goal from Leonardo Castro who controlled a great pass Omar Bertel and ‘bathed’ goalkeeper Kevin Mier.
But they were unable to defend the lead goal, despite having three centre-backs on the playing field and a defense of five, who failed to clear a cross from the right sector in the 90+4, which entered like ‘Pedro at home. ‘ between the defenders and Aguirre defined alone for the final 1-1.
Millonarios paid dearly for the missed goals and the lack of definition, in the second half, when they had the clearest options to end the series, they left Nacional alive, who did not forgive and ‘vaccinated’ them.
Those led by coach Jhon Bodmer won the Cup title from penalties by a score of 5-4. Kevin Mier was the hero, saving the Bogota’s fourth penalty, which Edgar Guerra took to the goalkeeper’s right hand.
The best memes of the defeat of Millonarios
After the consecration of the Antioquian cast, social networks did not forgive Millonarios and were flooded with funny memes that took center stage.
SPORTS
