Millonarios was the champion of the Colombia Cup until minute 90+3, but a defensive oversight allowed Atlético Nacional reach the tiebreaker from the penalty spot and win their sixth crown in this tournament. The greens will be in the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores.

The first half was marked by controversy. But before the discussions about the actions of referee Carlos Betancur and the VAR, Nacional controlled Millonarios and kept him away from his goal in the first 20 minutes, putting pressure on him near his area.

The blues felt the suffocation, but there were not many scares, apart from a shot from the edge of the area by Dorlan Pabón that went wide by centimeters.

But then, Millonarios was finding spaces. And the danger appeared in the northern arch of the Atanasio, where Kevin Mier was. Mackalister Silva converted after beating Robert Mejía and running down the right until finding an angle to finish. However, Betancur considered it a foul and the VAR did not call him. Judges’ error.

Two minutes later, Silva scored again, this time falling into the six-yard box to finish off a cross from the right. The judge gave the goal but the video arbitration, now correctly, reversed the decision.

The second half had a similar script, with Nacional trying to drown and Millonarios waiting to attack with all the space that the green defense gave them.

And so came the first goal that got on the scoreboard, 13 minutes into the second half, with a brilliant pass from Ómar Bertel and a great definition from Leonardo Castro, over Mier.

After Castro’s goal, Millonarios tried to take advantage of Nacional’s desperation, which began to play open and left even more spaces. Daniel Cataño even had a shot very similar to Leo’s to score the second, but he threw it over the goal.

Nacional had the ball, but there wasn’t much real danger. Brahian Palacios managed to score and the stadium woke up, but in the previous action, Jéfferson Duque was offside.

But in the last minutes, the green push awakened the illusion, to the point that Millonarios had to back down and even Gamero put together a defense of three to close spaces. And in the end, he bet on the two fast attackers, Beckham Castro and Édgar Guerra, instead of Danieles, Cataño and Ruiz.

The two fans, the green and the blue, stopped breathing for a couple of seconds in the 90th minute: Edier Ocampo crashed a ball into the post. And Nacional, finally, was beginning to find the options. And in the third minute of replacement, center back Juan Felipe Aguirre went to look for the ball, whatever he could, and finished off a cross from Ocampo to anticipate the center backs and beat Montero. Penalties, like in the League final.

The round was completely effective, until Mier, who this time kept the notes in his gloves, covered the fourth charge against Édgar Guerra. And so, Nacional won the Cup, thereby ensuring international participation. Millonarios collapsed in the replacement and could not repeat the title.

This is how the payments were in the tiebreaker

0-1: Pereira, to the left of Mier, who goes to the other side.

1-1: Duque stops, jumps and deceives Montero, who goes to his right.

1-2: Arias puts it to the right of Mier, who dived to the left.

2-2: Mejía hits it very hard, up: the ball hits the horizontal and goes in.

2-3: Juan Pablo Vargas charges softly and to the right of Mier, who again goes to the opposite post.

3-3: Kevin Mier kicked high and to the left of Montero, who guessed but didn’t arrive.

3-3: Kevin Mier saved the charge from Édgar Guerra, who wanted to place it to the right of the goalkeeper.

4-3: Sergio Mosquera puts Nacional ahead with a hard charge and to the right of Montero, who manages to touch it.

4-4: Larry Vásquez deceives Mier, who goes to the right. The ball went in to the left.

5-4: Eric Ramírez put it to the left. Montero did not arrive. National, champion.

