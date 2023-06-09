Nacional had a horrible night in Asunción, in the Copa Libertadores

In a duel to qualify for the round of 16, Olimpia thrashed Atlético Nacional 3-0 in Asunción on Thursday and went on to lead Group H of the 2023 Copa Libertadores.

Mateo Gamarra at 19 minutes, Guillermo Paiva at 52 and Diego Torres at 90+1 scored the goals for the Guaraní cast, three-time Libertadores champions led by Uruguayan Diego Aguirre.

In the absence of a date to close the series, Olimpia leads the positions with 11 points, followed by Atlético Nacional with 10, Melgar from Peru with 4 and Patronato from Argentina with three points.

News in development.

