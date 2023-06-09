Nacional had a horrible night in Asunción, in the Copa Libertadores

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Olympia vs. National
Norberto Duarte. AFP
Olimpia thrashed Paulo Autuori’s team, which no longer depends on himself to be first in the group.
In a duel to qualify for the round of 16, Olimpia thrashed Atlético Nacional 3-0 in Asunción on Thursday and went on to lead Group H of the 2023 Copa Libertadores.
Mateo Gamarra at 19 minutes, Guillermo Paiva at 52 and Diego Torres at 90+1 scored the goals for the Guaraní cast, three-time Libertadores champions led by Uruguayan Diego Aguirre.
In the absence of a date to close the series, Olimpia leads the positions with 11 points, followed by Atlético Nacional with 10, Melgar from Peru with 4 and Patronato from Argentina with three points.
News in development.
SPORTS
with AFP
