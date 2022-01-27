National Athletic beat 3-1 Junior from Barranquilla, on the second date in the I-2022 League. The team led by Alejandro Restrepo made the 31,090 spectators celebrate this Wednesday at the Atanasio, by achieving their first official victory of the year.

Nacional found the advantage very quickly: after a corner kick, Didier Moreno sent the ball to the bottom of his own goal for 1-0, in the 5th minute.

(Also read: Egan Bernal continues to do well: new medical part about his health)

National domain in the first stage

At minute 12, Jarlan Barrera, after a pass from Felipe Aguilar, shot from mid-distance and the ball passed very close to goalkeeper Viera’s left post. Five minutes later, after a pass from Yeison Guzmán, the ball was left to Duque who headed in and made goalkeeper Viera shine.

(In other news: This is how the accounts are to qualify for the Qatar World Cup)

At the end, Nacional lay down Junior in his area, generating three approximations, but failed to be forceful in the definition.

In the complementary stage, in minute 5 and after a collective play, Daniel Mantilla with a cross shot from the right sector, scored his first goal with the Nacional shirt, widening the advantage on the scoreboard over a timid Junior who did not managed to be the combative team that had been seen in sections of the first half.

Two goals at the end of the game in Medellin

At minute 31, Fernando Uribe took advantage of an oversight in Atlético Nacional’s defense to discount the score.

In injury time, Dorlan Pabón scored the third and final goal to seal the first purslane victory in 2022. The attacker took advantage of a rebound in the area after a shot by Andrés Andrade.

With this result, Atlético Nacional once again beat Junior at the Atanasio, after just over a year. The last victory was on March 14, 2021. That day, the greens prevailed by the minimum difference with a goal from Jefferson Duque.

On the next date, Atlético Nacional visits Millonarios in Bogotá, while Junior receives La Equidad in Barranquilla.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8