Nacional beat Patriotas 0-2, game date 14 in the I-2022 League, with goals from Jefferson Duque and Sebastián Gómez.

The victory gives the cast of Antioquia the option to return to first place in the standings, waiting for this Sunday’s game between America and Millonarios.

first time to forget

The first half was not the best. Neither of the two teams made merits to go ahead and the tie to zero goals with which the first half was settled was more than fair.

In the complementary stage, Nacional came out looking to open the scoring. At minute 12, Atlético Nacional took the lead through Jefferson Duque, who took advantage of a collective play initiated by Giovanni Moreno and with a filtered pass from Andrés Andrade, the ball was left to Duque in the right sector and with a shot crusader beat the door of Carlos Mosquera.

This is the fourth goal of the championship and the 89th with the green shirt.

Patriotas tried to go for the tie, but their incursions were not effective, Nacional held on, while they gave oxygen to their elements with variants.

Baldomero Perlaza returned to competition after almost five months. At minute 32, Sebastián Gómez extended the advantage on the scoreboard with a left foot shot that left goalkeeper Mosquera without reaction.

This is the third consecutive victory over this rival, three points that lead the green cast to be close to the classification.



On the next date Patriotas visits Unión Magdalena in Santa Marta, while Atlético Nacional hosts América de Cali.



Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8