National Athletic has been going through very difficult times in recent weeks: coach William Amaral left his position and his successor, Jhon Bodmer, has not been able to add any points since he took over.

The defeat in the classic against Medellín last date put qualification to the semi-final home runs in danger, although the defeats of Cali and Pasto on Friday handicapped Nacional.

Furthermore, in the alternate tournament, In the Colombia Cup, the greens suffered a painful defeat against Deportivo Pereira: the 2-0 score in the first leg last Thursday forced them to score a goal to turn the series around and reach a new final.

Nacional cannot play at the Atanasio Girardot stadium

Now, Nacional has another problem, this time, logistical: it will not be able to play that match at its home, the Atanasio Girardot stadium. The game is scheduled for November 1st, at 8 p.m.

According to journalist Juan Felipe Cadavid, the assembly of the structure for the concerts scheduled on that stage prevents the meeting from taking place on the scheduled date.

Definitely @nationaloficial They will NOT be able to play the second leg of the Cup semi-final against Pereira at El Atanasio, since the stadium will be occupied by the concerts. At this time Nacional is looking for options for that match. There is nothing defined yet. — Juan Felipe Cadavid (@JFCadavid) October 21, 2023

It should be remembered that four RBD concerts are scheduled at the Atanasio Girardot from November 3 to 6, as part of the Soy Rebelde Tour 2023 tour.

Now, the greens will have to find a new stadium for that match. And one of the options that are being considered is to play in Bogotá, more specifically, in El Campín.

One day after the scheduled date, on November 2, Millonarios will play against Cúcuta Deportivo in the same stadium, in the first leg of the other semifinal of the Cup.

The other options that Nacional manages are the Sur Polideportivo Sur in Envigado, which would force the match schedule to be changed because that stadium does not have lighting, and the Ditaires stadium, in Itagüí.

The concerts at the Atanasio already forced the last date of the round-robin phase of the League to run, which must be played simultaneously by order of the Dimayor.

