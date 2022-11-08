Millionaires has given much to talk about in recent daysespecially for his most recent triumph, on November 2, when beat the Junior team in the 2022 BetPlay Cup final.

As part of the celebration, both the fans and their players, They published several images on social networks that alluded to the team’s twenty titles. However, despite all the support and messages of encouragement, criticism was also present.

In fact, there was one that promptly drew attention on Twitter, a social network in which a follower of the team insinuated that the poster published by the blue team was very similar to one previously made by Atlético Nacional.

“There is some design in your copy”, the user wrote, accompanying the trill with the two photos.

Faced with this, the answers were immediate. Many scoffed at the comparison, tweeting comments like: “Visually they handle the same graphic line but it is not a copy due to the composition of the pieces”.

There was even a user who claimed that it was a case of plagiarism. “How sad, pure plagiarism by the designers of Millionaires… An image says more than a thousand words!” he wrote.

How sad, pure plagiarism by the designers of Millionaires… An image says more than a thousand words! – Pedro A. Vergara (@Pedroveca) November 6, 2022

The truth is that this collage is not original; rustic style background photo collage is quite used, not new, not innovative, if cute, if aesthetically appealing. – Luis-K Escobar 1226 (@Escobar1226) November 6, 2022

However, this failed to overshadow the rest of tweet and publications supporting the team. It should be remembered that, with this Copa Colombia title, Millionaires secured their place in the 2023 Copa Libertadores.

