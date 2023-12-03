The League 2023-II is about to end and with two dates left to meet the two finalists of the contest, doubts have arisen about how the distribution of international quotas will be, in the event that Millionaires manage to repeat the title. Atlético Nacional is waiting.

However, The doubt arose about whether Atlético Nacional will be able to qualify directly for Libertadores 2024, despite having secured their place as Colombia four, after having been champion of Colombia Cup.

With a goal from Erick Ramírez, Atlético Nacional, as a visitor, partially beats América de Cali 1-0 at the Pascual Guerrero stadium on date 4 of the octagonal final of the BetPlay II League 2023. Those led by Lucas Gonzalez are last in the table Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante See also National Lottery: Check results for Saturday, February 26, 2022

Faced with this complex situation of how those classified for the tournament will be, the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, explained in an interview with Vbar’de Caracol Radio, what has to happen so that Nacional can go as Colombia two and not Colombia four, which only gives space to the previous phase.

Among one of the possibilities for Nacional to be able to go to the Libertadores group stage, without playing the previous phase that is guaranteed, Millonarios must be champion and the purslane club must finish first in the reclassification, in order to achieve its direct ticket that way. .

Atlético Nacional defeated América de Cali 1-0 in a game valid for the third round of the final home runs of the BetPlay League of Colombian professional soccer, today, November 26, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

“In the regulations it is clear that all these decisions will be made in the order of reclassification. So, a place in the Copa Libertadores, as given by Colombia two and that is Colombia four. But if all these circumstances arise, it is better to be Colombia two than Colombia four, and the first in the reclassification, if it becomes national, then obviously it would be the one with the right to Colombia two that goes directly to the second phase “Jaramillo clarified.

Thus, Nacional would have to win its two League home run games that it still has to play and in reclassification it would reach 94 points, but it would secure that second place that it currently has with 88 points. The one hot on his heels is Águilas Doradas, who has 87 and is also looking for that possibility if he finishes second.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

This is the reclassification:



Millionaires – 92 points

National – 88 points

Golden Eagles – 87 points

America – 79 points

Medellín – 79 points

Tolima – 73 points

Oil Alliance – 68 points

