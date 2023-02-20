Nacional arrived in Bucaramanga with the spirit up, after conquering the Super League. at the command of Thomas Angel, who reported with a goal, the purslane were not effective, but they took a valuable 1-1 draw.

The local team had a 4-1-4-1 that became 4-5-1 at the start of the game, as Nacional rotated its scheme for attack and defense.

Little by little, the purslane box began to take over the ball, having Duque as the person in charge of the start, joining the central defenders, to give the wings an opening to break free on the wings.

purslane advantage

The first approximation of the game came from the feet of Nelson Deossa, shot on goal, with a deflection from Bucaramanga and the ball went over Aguirre’s goal. Bucaramanga’s response was to play behind the wings, taking advantage of their constant outings.

kevin mier came into action, with Javier Reina’s shot, after a rebound from a corner kick, at minute 26. The exit of the wings allowed Nacional to generate the clearest of the game. Andrés Román won and entered the area, a cross shot that was saved by Aguirre, coming over the edge, before an eventual scoring action.

Things for the purslane were complicated by the injury to Jhon Duque, who left the field at minute 33, after a blow he received from Lencina. At minute 45, Palacios entered from the left sector, being knocked down by Florez.

Teo pushed Bucaramanga

The start of the second half began in favor of the leopard, with the entry of Teofilo Gutierrez. The perfume came into action, with a through ball for Torres, who sent a precise cross to Lencina, equalizing the actions at minute 48.

Little by little, Bucaramanga started and pushed Nacional in their own area. The counterattack was the solution for the visit and at minute 65 Brahian Palacios took advantage and gained speed, hooking and entering the area, to score the second. However the VAR entered and annulled the action for misplaced by Ángel, who interrupted goalkeeper Aguirre’s vision.

Possession remained to a greater extent for the bumangueses, with the intention of seeking and penetrating against Nacional’s failures in the defensive zone, playing on the ground. Autuori’s response was to give Deossa more freedom, positioning himself in the middle of the field, as a central midfielder, to open up the sides or looking for a shot on goal.

The purslane began to press in the game of bands, centers and looking for the height they have. Román had a clear one at minute 83, with the rebound left by Aguirre. The winger sent the ball in the direction of goal and the defensive zone arrived to prevent his goal from falling. Palacios would seek his revenge at minute 85, a cross shot and Aguirre controlled it in two stages.

About minute 93, Lencina had a clear goal action for Bucaramanga. Gutiérrez’s center, header and went slightly deviated from Mier’s goal. He finally tied, leaving the locals third with nine units. The purslane reached six points, in the ninth box.

Bucaramanga will play against Águilas Doradas and Nacional against Huila on the next date of the BetPlay League.

