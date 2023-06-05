Atlético Nacional does not shine, but takes advantage of what is in front of it and wins with just enough. This Sunday’s match in Rionegro was a copy of the one played at home against Águilas at Atanasio. A goal from Dorlan Pabón was enough, this time from a penalty, to win 0-1 and become the leader of homer A.

Nacional, as it happened on Wednesday at the Atanasio Girardot, suffered against a demanding team, which played its best game in home run A, but which missed the most important thing in the game, the goals.

Águilas Doradas had been the highest scoring team in the round-robin phase. He scored 36 in that period. But since the atypical 5-3 defeat against Alianza Petrolera, the team led by Lucas González has not scored again: they finished the game with 281 minutes without celebrating a goal, and that, at this point in the tournament, is a mortal sin. That is why it has already been mathematically eliminated.

Those from Rionegro created the options, made Kevin Mier a figure, but they were not effective and Nacional, who suffered a lot, took advantage of the advantage they achieved in the first stage.

Nacional’s goal came after a VAR announcement, which warned central Bismarks Santiago of a handball from Sebastián Rodríguez, when he was playing a ball with Dorlan Pabón. The judge listened to them and pointed to the white dot. Pabón, who is a key player in the auction of Nacional’s campaign, showed no mercy: he broke the goalkeeper José Contreras’ bow and put his team ahead in the 30th minute.

Golden Eagles vs. National Photo: Courtesy Atlético Nacional

Águilas complained about a similar play in the other area, that of Nacional, due to a handball from Danovis Banguero, which actually existed, but before that, there was also a handball from Jhon Fredy Salazar, which prevented the locals from having the option of equalizing the score .

The second half was very eventful for Nacional. First, he lost Pabon, who ended up watching the game sitting on the bench with an ice pack on the back of his left thigh. Águilas took a risk: they put Johan Caballero on the side, Mateo Puerta.

The game was one-on-one and Águilas lacked precision. And Nacional had a hard time, especially after the expulsion of Banguero, in the 80th minute, at the suggestion of the VAR: he raised his leg a lot and hit Caballero.

In the end, this Nacional that doesn’t shine, but knows how to be utilitarian, waits for what happens between Alianza Petrolera and Pasto to see how the home run continues. On the next date you must go to Barrancabermeja, on a holiday Monday. For now he is doing his homework, he has eight points and is undefeated.

