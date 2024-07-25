Millonarios paid dearly for their mistakes and Nacional, very practical, took advantage of them to take a huge victory at El Campín, which leaves Pablo Repetto’s team consolidated as leader and with a perfect campaign, after the early game of the sixth date of the League.

The match started with high spirits on both sides, eager to please, but very quickly, a mistake by the blue defense gave Nacional the chance to take the lead, when barely nine minutes had passed. Edwin Cardona changed the play from left to right and there, Joan Castro took advantage of the gap left by Danovis Banguero to beat goalkeeper Iván Arboleda, who was involved in the goal, because the ball went in through his post.

It was not the only action that left Arboleda in doubt. Ten minutes after the goal, he came out very badly to cut off an advance and knocked down Kevin Viveros. A red card was given, which forced coach Alberto Gamero to rethink: he took off Panamanian Jovani Welch, who was not having a good debut, and brought in goalkeeper Diego Novoa, which forced Mackalister Silva to retreat.

Referee Nicolás Gallo, who had been right in the two key plays of the first half (the expulsion and a goal-scoring opportunity ruled out for Silva being offside), made several mistakes in disciplinary decisions and that heated up the mood a little, although there was nothing to regret.

And Falcao? He didn’t really get into the game in the first half, to be honest, and Mackalister’s delay put him off the ball a bit. But Gamero respected his path and, for the second half, made a second sacrifice, that of Leo Castro, to bring on another debutant, Kevin Palacios; this, with the idea of ​​opening up the field.

Millonarios’ reaction was enough for a partial tie

The change paid off for Millonarios and Falcao got closer to scoring. He had a very clear chance, with a volley that was reminiscent of his best times, which he deflected off Juan Felipe Aguirre. From that moment on, the team picked up and the goal began to mature. It came with an unexpected protagonist, Danovis Banguero, who fell into the area to collect a cross from Delvin Alfonzo and finish like a true striker, at 22 minutes of the second half.

Nacional came back into the game and, shortly after the goal, goalkeeper Novoa showed that he also wants to enter the fight for the position, by making a great save in a one-on-one with Kevin Viveros.

To finish off the game, Gamero brought on Santiago Giordana in place of Falcao. And for Nacional, Alfredo Morelos had time to make his debut, replacing Viveros.

Later, and after a new save from Novoa, Banguero damaged what he had done up front, by bringing down Morelos inside the area after a great play by Cardona, who converted the penalty and gave Nacional the lead again in the 86th minute.

The celebration of Nacional’s goal sparked a row that brought a shower of yellow cards. The only one who repeated the distribution was Castro, who ended up being sent off and on the bench. And then, Millonarios pushed as best they could to tie the game. They couldn’t. Nacional took advantage of all the mistakes and took a well-deserved victory.

