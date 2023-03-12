Nacional could not with the substitutes of Millionaires and the memes did not forgive him

Millonarios gave priority to the Copa Libertadores and sent the substitution to a key match in the League, the classic against Atlético Nacional, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Despite the riskiness of coach Alberto Gamero’s bet, the plan worked out for Millonarios: they drew goalless with the greens, who could end the day as leaders of the League if they won this game.

Millionaires will travel to Brazil this Sunday with their main squad to try to defeat Atlético Mineiro as a visitor and get into the group stage of the Cup.

The best memes of the match between Nacional and Millionaires

Social networks did not forgive Nacional for not having beaten a team that It only had one starter on the field, the goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, who, by the way, was the great figure of the match.



The memes did not forgive the tie between Nacional and Millonarios. These without some of the best that circulated on Twitter:

