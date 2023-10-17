Atlético Nacional will seek qualification for the final of the Copa Libertadores Femenina this Tuesday at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium in Bogotá in their first participation and to achieve this they must beat Palmeiras, the current champion and who comes into the match having won all four matches played in the tournament. The game will be seen on Win Sports and Pluto TV from 7:30 p.m.

The Colombians and the Brazilians had already faced each other on Wednesday of last week in the match on the last day of Group A that defined who was going to qualify as the leader of the zone.

The result was 3-4 in favor of Verdao in what has been, so far, the best match of the tournament and in which both teams showed their credentials.

The Purslanes, led by Jorge Barreneche, qualified as second in Group A after beating Caracas 0-3 and Barcelona 2-3, while they fell 3-4 against Palmeiras. In the quarterfinals, the Colombians, led by the creative Yoreli Rincón, beat the University of Chile 1-2.

For Tuesday’s match, the strategist will recover defender Yunaira López, who is one of the main alternatives that the strategist has used for the second half and who missed the quarterfinal game due to suspension.

Likewise, the great figures that the team has had in the tournament are expected to appear, such as center back Ángela Barón, Ecuadorian midfielder Joselyn Espinales, captain Daniela Montoya and Marcela Restrepo, World Cup player with Colombia in Australia and New Zealand.

Palmeiras seeks the two-time championship in the Libertadores

Motivated by the 6-0 win against Olimpia and by winning Group A with 5-0 victories over Barcelona, ​​6-0 against Caracas and 3-4 against Atlético Nacional, Palmeiras will try to lift their second continental title.

Ricardo Belli’s team has as its main weapon, as its collective heart, midfielder Bia Zaneratto, who has five scores and six assists that confirm her as the best player in the tournament so far.

The attacker, a World Cup winner in Australia and New Zealand, has found in her partner Amanda the ideal partner to hurt rival defenses and claim the Brazilians’ favoritism for the title.

Forward Duda Santos, full back Bruna Calderan and midfielder Camilinha have also had outstanding performances, who have managed to establish good partnerships for their team.

The winner of this match will face the winning team of the duel between Corinthians and Internacional next Saturday in the final, which will be played on Wednesday at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

