In a game with a lot of tension due to everything that happened in the last week, the fans of Atlético Nacional filled the Parque Estadio Sur to see their team again in the 2023-I League, on date 15 of the championship. However, they left sad, worried and angry at the poor presentation against Envigado, the venue of the commitment.

Although the figure of the match was the goalkeeper Joan Felipe Parra, from the orange team, since Nacional had clear goal opportunities that the goalkeeper heroically saved on several occasions; The truth is that the team led by Paulo Autuori still doesn’t fit in, doesn’t like it and doesn’t convince.

The match ended 0-0, but Envigado could also win it with a penalty at minute 80, which the Atlético Nacional goalkeeper, Kevin Mier, saved Diego Moreno and that he returned the colors in the face to the technician Autuori.

Tension in the stands due to the presence of Esmad in the game Envigado vs. National. See also Sexist violence on soccer fields Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

Parra, the figure of Envigado, responded to the arrivals of Nacional; but the visitor was forced to win because of the difference in their salary.

The expulsion of Dorlan Pabón that complicated Nacional

To top it off, Nacional was left with ten men at minute 87, for an irresponsible expulsion of Dorlan Pabón: the VAR caught him after hitting Geindry Cuervo, for that reason the referee Bismarks Santiago gave him a red card.

🟥 WELL EXPELLED: Correct call from VAR Jhon Perdomo. Dorlan Pabón forcefully opened his elbow and hit Cuervo in the face. The blow was very hard. Bismarks had shown only yellow and with the VAR he changed to red. Violent conduct of #88 of Nacional #LeagueBetplay pic.twitter.com/RCuZWwSlFI — The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) April 23, 2023

Junior’s win against the Jaguares on Saturday had knocked Nacional out of the top eight in the standings. A victory would have returned the box. Now, with 19 points in the table, regardless of the result and their position in the championship, ninth, there remains a snub for desperate football, sometimes without ideas, and the lack of goals.

However, the greens have two pending games to play, against two direct rivals in the fight for qualification, against Santa Fe in Bogotá and against América in Medellín. the game that could not be played last Sunday due to the acts of violence carried out by the barra brava and that even took Nacional out of its natural headquarters: had to play on Wednesday in Barranquilla at home, in the game that beat Melgar de Arequipa 3-1 in the Copa Libertadores. That day, Pabón scored three goals and was the hero. He now had to dress as a villain.

This week, Nacional will not have a Conmebol tournament, so it will have to focus on the League. It remains to be seen if he will be able to play at Atanasio: on Wednesday he has a scheduled game against Unión Magdalena and on Saturday, the classic against Medellín, in which he will be a visitor.

SPORTS

With Soccerred

More sports news