Nacional continues in its reconquest plan: it beat Pasto and is the new leader of the League

Eric Ramírez scores and celebrates against Pasto.
Twitter: @Nacionaloficial
Eric Ramírez scores and celebrates against Pasto.
The greens continue to improve their level and have gone 14 games without losing.
Atlético Nacional dawns this Friday as the leader of the 2023-II League, after defeating Deportivo Pasto 2-0 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium and thus extend his unbeaten record to 14 games.
The team led by the Brazilian William Amaral was overwhelming, they were able to win by more goals, they continue to delight their fans and the youngsters continue to show themselves in purslane.
Barely in the 8th minute, Óscar Perea broke through the Pasto defense and scored the 1-0 score, a reward for Nacional’s intense and direct play. Superiority from the kick-off, and forcefulness.
A lot of fast game, well structured, with daring and joy. Without a doubt, Nacional shows improvement and remains undefeated in six games, with a balance of four wins and two draws, to add 16 points.
In the 53rd minute, the Venezuelan Eric Ramírez defined with subtlety and made it 2-0 on the scoreboard, sealing a clear victory at the Atanasio.
Although it was not a goal, the fans also celebrated the return of Dorlan Pabón, a benchmark and goalscorer, who overcame a long injury.
Nacional reached 5,999 goals, counting all official competitions. The next one to score will go down in club history.
#DatoVerdolaga #Thread The 5,997 goals of Atlético Nacional in official competitions:
5,850 goals
144 own goals
11 desktop goals
-8 adjustment goals (actual goals that were removed in desktop matches)
— Javier Danilo Correa Ospina (@jdanilocorrea) August 24, 2023
With Soccerred
