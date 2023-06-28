Nacional closed the group stage of Libertadores badly and lost with Patronato: see the goal

Atlético Nacional had another night to forget and deepened its crisis by losing 0-1 at home against Patronato, a team from the second division of Argentine soccer, at the close of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

Patronato, who arrived at the Libertadores as champion of the Argentine Cup, did the miracle and will play the playoffs to try to continue in the Copa Sudamericana against one of the seconds in that tournament, thanks to the victory of Olimpia from Paraguay against Melgar from Peru .

The only goal of the game was scored by Cristian González, in the 81st minute, after a clearance from Nazareno Solís.

Nacional’s coach, Paulo Autuori, put up a list of substitutes for this match. The only starter was goalkeeper Kevin Mier.



The game was marked by a very low attendance and by protests from the fans for what happened in the final of the League, which Nacional lost against Millonarios.

News in development.

SPORTS

