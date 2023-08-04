Nacional and the memes beat Racing in the Copa Libertadores

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
National vs Racing memes.
The purslane team won 4-2 and unleashed humor on the networks.
In a six goal match National Athletic defeated Racing Club 4-2 this Thursday in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16, played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.
The path to victory was opened by defender Cristian Zapata, increased by striker Jéfferson Duque and closed by Uruguayan midfielder Maximiliano Cantera, who scored a brace. The discount for the Argentine club was the work of winger Gonzalo Rubén Piovi, who brilliantly executed two penalties in the last five minutes of the game.
the memes
On social networks, the memes did not wait with a lot of humor about the victory of the purslane team.
