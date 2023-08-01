In the midst of Messi’s Hollywood show in his first matches in American soccer, the 2023 Copa Libertadores resumes the scene this week for the start of the round of 16, with the presence of eleven historic clubs that have lifted the precious continental trophy in other times and with two Colombians in competition, Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Pereira.

One month after the close of an intense group stage, a time that the Albiceleste’s 10 took advantage of to make their cinematographic appearance at Inter Miami, where in just two games they have already scored three goals, the spotlight returns to South America, where the Libertadores enter in an area of ​​extreme parity crosses.

Flamengo, the defending champion and second in the second place table in the group stage with 11 points, will put their title to the test on Thursday when they host Olimpia from Paraguay at the Maracanã, who surprisingly sacked Uruguayan coach Diego Aguirre two weeks ago despite being the second best club in the last round with 14 units.

If the presence of the Guaraní “King of Cups”, monarch in 1979, 1990 and 2002, in Rio de Janeiro is synonymous with danger for Mengão, what can be said of Boca Juniors when they step on the grass of the Great Central Park of Montevideo on Wednesday to face Nacional, and carrying behind him the obsession to win the seventh Libertadores title to match Independiente as the most winner of the continental contest.

Xeneize, the fourth best team in the group stage with 13 points in 6 games, is a major threat for Nacional in its attempt to reach its fourth title, and proof of this is the brand new contract for 18 months of the Uruguayan striker Édinson Cavani, with whom the Bag dreamed as he did when he signed Luis Suárez.

River Plate celebrated its thirty-eighth Argentine league title in mid-July, the first for its coach Martín Demichelis after succeeding the highly successful Marcelo Gallardo at the end of last year. However, the Millionaire’s campaign in the group stage of the Cup was tinged with ups and downs, hence the 10 points added in six games.

But those of the red band, champions of the Libertadores in 1986, 1996, 2015, 2018, tend to grow in the final instances and keep reaching the fifth continental title among their season goals. To do this, they must win the fight against Inter de Porto Alegre, in a first duel scheduled for Tuesday at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

The cross between River and the Colorado gaúcho, champion in 2006 and 2010, will be seasoned by the presence of the Argentine coach Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet on the Brazilian’s bench, a former millionaire who was able to win five national titles as a red band midfielder.

Champion in 1999, 2020 and 2021, Palmeiras, the best team in the group stage with 15 points in 6 games, appears once again as the strongest candidate for the title, and this was demonstrated last year, if it were not for the fact that Athletico Paranaense crossed him in the semifinals and deprived him of a third consecutive final. At the top of the Brasileirao, Verdão will face a difficult test against Atlético Mineiro, a first duel scheduled for Wednesday in Belo Horizonte.

The Frenchman is not going through his best moment. In the middle zone of the Brazilian Championship, Atlético Mineiro, champion in 2013, will have to have the strength of the Hulk and the spark of Paulinho, the current Cup scorer with 7 goals, to withstand the Palmeirense gale.

In other round of 16 matches, Argentinos Juniors, who knew how to conquer America in 1985, have performed quite well both in the Cup and in the local tournament under coach Gabriel Milito, and they will have to put that performance to the test on Tuesday in Buenos Aires. Aires against Fluminense, finalist of the Libertadores-2008.

The same will have to be done by the Colombian Atlético Nacional, champion in 1989 and 2016, when they receive Racing Club, monarch in 1967, in Medellín, who had a solid group stage, where they finished as the third best team in the qualifiers with 13 points despite to travel in the lower-middle part of the Argentine tournament.

Racing secured the hiring of Juan Fernando Quintero, after his frustrated time at Junior de Barranquilla.

Juan Fernando Quintero leaves the field after Junior’s defeat against Envigado. Photo: Jairo Cassiani. Kronos

Deportivo Pereira, who in his first participation in Conmebol tournaments surprised by overcoming the group stage, will receive this Wednesday Independiente del Valle, current champion of the Copa Sudamericana, who seeks to return to the final of the tournament, in which he was already in 2016.

Schedule of the first leg of the round of 16

Tuesday

In Buenos Aires: Argentinos Juniors (ARG) – Fluminense (BRA)

In La Paz: Bolívar (BOL) – Athletico Paranaense (BRA)

Buenos Aires: River Plate (ARG) – International (BRA)

Wednesday

In Montevideo: Nacional (URU) – Boca Juniors (ARG)

In Pereira: Deportivo Pereira (COL) – Independiente del Valle (ECU)

In Belo Horizonte: Atlético Mineiro (BRA) – Palmeiras (BRA)

Thursday

In Medellín: Atlético Nacional (COL) – Racing Club (ARG)

In Rio de Janeiro: Flamengo (BRA) – Olimpia (PAR)

SPORTS

with AFP

More sports news