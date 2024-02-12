The end of the duel between Atlético Nacional and Millonarios, on Sunday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, had an eventful ending. The goalkeepers of both teams ended up being sent off.

Referee Nolberto Ararat showed Santiago Rojas, Paraguayan goalkeeper from Nacional, and Álvaro Montero, from Millos, the red card in the middle of a scuffle that began due to a foul that the center-back called on the Argentine Santiago Giordana, from the visitor.

As both teams still had changes to make, the two coaches were able to put in their substitute goalkeepers: Harlen Castillo finished the game for Nacional and Diego Novoa played his first minutes for Millonarios.

How long has it been since the two goalkeepers were sent off?

It is not common for both starting goalkeepers in the same game to end up being sent off. To find the most recent case you have to go back almost 11 years.

On June 26, 2013, Santa Fe beat Once Caldas 1-2 in Manizales, on the fourth date of the semi-final home runs. That day, the central referee, Ímer Machado, sent off the two goalkeepers, José Fernando Cuadrado, from the local team, and Camilo Vargas, from the visitor, although he did so after the match had ended.

To find two goalkeepers sent off in the same match and in action, you have to go back 26 years. Statistician Carlos Forero reported that on September 28, 1997, Unicosta and Unión Magdalena lost their respective goalkeepers.

The game was played at the old Romelio Martínez stadium and ended with a 2-3 victory for Unión. The first sent off was the Unicosta goalkeeper, Julio Gomez, 6 minutes into the second half.

Then, referee Hernán Velasco showed the red card to the visitor's goalkeeper, Roque Pérez, at 19 in the second stage.

Giovanni Ríos finished in the goal for Unicosta in that match, and for Unión Magdalena, the game was completed by the substitute, Lincoln Mosquera.

Montero and Rojas will surely each have to pay a two-game suspension for violent conduct.

