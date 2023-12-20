The South American Football Confederation announced the dates and times of the preliminary phases of the Copa Libertadores 2024.

Two Colombian teams will enter the competition in the second phase before groups: Atlético Nacional, champion of the Colombia Cup, and Águilas Doradas, which qualified by reclassification.

The other two Colombians in competition, the League champions, Millonarios and Junior, will have to wait until the group stage, which will begin in the first week of April.

Surprise: Águilas Doradas will play at home in El Campín

The first to play will be Águilas Doradas: on February 20 they will host Botafogo. The venue is a surprise: Conmebol announced that this match will be played at the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá, at 7:30 at night.

It should be remembered that the team is looking for a venue to play after ending its relationship with the Rionegro mayor's office, to which it had to hand over the sports headquarters, a land that it had on loan and that the outgoing administration later ordered to vacate.

Protest by the Águilas Doradas team when they were going to be evicted from their sports headquarters. See also England's possible line-up to face Ukraine in the Eurocup qualifier Photo: Instagram: @AguilasDoradas

The second leg of that series will be played at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro on February 28 at 7:30 p.m.

For its part, Atlético Nacional will debut as a visitor against the winner of the series between Aucas of Ecuador and Nacional of Paraguay. It will be at the winner's house, on February 21 at 7:30 at night. The second match will be simultaneous with Águilas Doradas.

“The stadiums are those indicated by the clubs but are pending final confirmation by CONMEBOL,” the entity announced.

The matches of the third qualifying phase will be in the weeks of March 6 and 13. All games will be seen on ESPN and Star+ channels.

This is how the Libertadores will be played from the group stage

Copa Libertadores Trophy

Group stage

Date 1: week of April 3

Date 2: week of April 10

Date 3: week of April 24

Date 4: week of May 8

Date 5: week of May 15

Date 6: week of May 29

Round of 16

Outbound: week of August 14

Return: week of August 21

Quarter finals

First leg: week of September 18

Return: week of September 25

Semifinals

Outbound: week of October 23

Return: week of October 30

Final

Saturday, November 30, single match.

