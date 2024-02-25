The League is in turbulence for several of the 'big' teams in Colombian football, which on matchday 9 are experiencing days of instability due to poor results and irregularity. Atlético Nacional was now left without a coach. America is reeling. Millionaires beat the powerful and lose with the kids. Medellín sinks and Junior drowns in the middle of the storm.

These are not good times for several of the teams with the greatest tradition in the championship, so much so that the leader is Tolima. National Athletic was left without a coach this week with the departure of John Bodmer – the club said for security reasons following threats, although his position seemed untenable – and is searching for a replacement. The purslane team, with 8 points, does not like it, does not convince, does not win. With the DT Juan Camilo Pérez As manager, he lost again, in Bogotá, against La Equidad (2-0).

Photo: César Melgarejo – EL TIEMPO

What of Millionaires it's strange. A team that destroys anyone when it wants. And when he doesn't want to, he gets intimidated, reduces himself and is capable of losing to anyone. When they beat América and Nacional they seemed to have no ceiling, but then they lost to Águilas and Patriotas, leaving a bad taste. Millonarios confuses: the fan no longer knows if he has a great team or a mediocre one. Sometimes he seems like a serious candidate, sometimes he seems like a disappointment.

Patriots vs. Millionaires

Alberto Gamero maneuver in the middle of a season full of injuries, but irregularity marks his path in this League. After losing to Patriotas on Saturday, 1-0, Gamero summed up the fall in one phrase: “Millonarios threw away everything he had.” It's not an excuse. He can't lose to the colero. Not if he wants to fight. For now he is out of the eight.

Equity Insurance vs. América de Cali at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in a match for date 8 of the Dimayor I League.

America is nowhere near entering the red zone. The technician Cesar Farías does not live a peaceful stay. The constant defeats have already raised alarms. Until date 8, he had only two victories. Even the coach was already summoned on Friday by the team president to analyze the team's situation. Last night they tied Jaguares 1-1. Still outside the eight.

Photo: taken from Win Sports +

In Medellín the crisis has already emerged. The technician Alfredo Arias He resists, he acts strong, he wants to find solutions, but championships are not won with good intentions. On the field, DIM is a team of ghosts who are not scary. The coach is, as always, the one under threat, but the players have enormous responsibility. On Saturday they lost again, on their visit to Alianza, 2-0. “I am stronger than ever,” said Arias, but it is already known that there is no strength that can be sustained if it is not won.

Barranquilla, Colombia, December 10, 2023. First leg of the Colombian professional soccer final between Junior de Barranquilla and DIM at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. Local victory 3-2 with goals from Carlos Bacca and José David Enamorado. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Junior, although he is among the eight, deserves to disappoint. After an interesting start, he collapsed. The defeat at home against Tolima, 0-1, and then visiting Santa Fe, 3-0, shook all of Barranquilla. Now they tied with anguish on a visit to Pereira, 3-3. There is already debate about the future of the coach Arturo Reyes.

The League has already reached its ninth round and, for now, several of the 'big' teams are in trouble.

PAUL ROMERO

SPORTS

