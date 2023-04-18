National Athletic will not be able to play the match against melgar of the Libertadores Cupwhich was to be played next Thursday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, but it will be held in Barranquilla.

“We are looking for an agreed decision. Thursday will be the match against Melgar, the determination is agreed. It is not played in Medellín because there are no guarantees to play in peace and what happened last Sunday does not happen,” he said. Oscar Hurtado, mayor in charge of Medellín.

And he added: “There is a will from the baristas, the National team and the local administration, but we have not reached an agreement to arrange to play in peace.”

Another option

“This table is an instrument that the soccer law gives us and that is regulated by national and district decree and is made to make decisions in soccer in peace,” said Hurtado.

Last Sunday, the National match vs. América could not play due to the excesses carried out by the fans of the south tribune of the sports arena.

“This Tuesday we will meet again. We hope that everything goes well and that peace is guaranteed,” Hurtado said.

Around 6:20 in the afternoon, the evacuation of the stadium began.

Jaime Pumarejo, mayor of Barranquilla, reported that, after receiving the request from the soccer associations, it was decided that in the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium the soccer match between Atlético Nacional and Melgar is held, which corresponds to the Copa Libertadores.

Likewise, Pumarejo recalled that the house of the National Team, “through which soccer entered Colombia and, at the same time, the headquarters of the 2027 Pan American Games, can never say no to sport.”

Nacional ratified the information, but warned that said commitment will be behind closed doors.

Conmebol confirmed the information on their social networks.

The Conmebol Competitions and Operations Directorate reported on the change of scenery, in the Atlético Nacional (COL) vs. Melgar (PER), corresponding to the Group Phase of the Conmebol Libertadores 2023.

The programming is like this:

Match No. 61: Atletico Nacional (COL) vs. Melgar (PER)

Date: April 20, 2024

Local time: 19:00h – (00:00h GMT)

Venue: Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium (Barranquilla, Colombia)

The Esmad and the Police were in charge of breaking up the riots.

