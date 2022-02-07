National Athletic beat Deportivo Pasto 0-1, on the fifth date of the I-2022 League, the purslane created options, they held the ball, but it was in the complement with a goal from Jefferson Duque, they found the way to three points. The team from Nariño had a great first half, but could not match the pace of the visit.

Under the cold night of the Nariñense capital, Nacional began to hold the ball and generate offensive options, at minute 6, through Dorlan Pabón with a shot from medium distance, which went over the Pastuso goal. At 10, Yeison Guzmán tried, this time with a shot at ground level that goalkeeper Diego Martínez managed to control.

It was at minute 37 of the second half, when Atlético Nacional opened the scoring through Jefferson Duque, the purslane striker took advantage of a cross from the right sector by Yerson Candelo and heeled over the near post, leaving goalkeeper Martínez without reaction. Duque scored his 87th goal with the Nacional shirt and was 12 points behind Humberto ‘Turrón’ Álvarez and Gustavo Santa, who are in third place among the club’s all-time scorers.

Results

Envigado 1-0 Cali

Patriots 0-1 Equity

Tolima 2-1 Bucaramanga

Millionaires 1-0 Union Magdalena

Grass 0-1 National

Monday

Oil Alliance vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m.)

Junior vs. Eagles (6:10 p.m.)

America vs. Santa Fe (8:15 p.m.).

On Tuesday the day ends with DIM vs. Cortuluá and Pereira vs. Once Caldas.

