An image of Nachter. Image courtesy of Nachter. (THE COUNTRY)

Of all the euphemisms we use for smoke sellers, two stand out: entrepreneur and content creator. An entrepreneur is someone with money who lives by setting up whatever is fashionable (be it bars, shoe stores, or home delivery) to sell it little by little, for more than it is worth, and start over without having created anything stable. nor valuable. Content creator is the one who fills with salt water a continent to which we go when we are thirsty.

The same person can be both an entrepreneur and a content creator. And if said person also presumes to have “undertaken” for the first time at the age of 18, do not hesitate and activate the Defcon 4but prepare to skip to 3: videos of themselves doing charity, as if they were King Wenceslas, while Mariah Carey plays in the background.

I just have to add the word plagiarism so that anyone who handles networks a bit knows that I am talking about plagiarism. tiktoker Nachter, a character endowed with an innate ability to forget to quote those he plagiarizes on networks. For whatever reason, he does remember to block them when they demand to be tagged as original authors, just as is done on the platform when a video is replicated; because that’s what TikTok is about, to be the monkey let’s imitate. Nachter has said in The world that those who accuse him of plagiarism are the same ones who attack him for his religion, although the truth is that most of us who accuse him of plagiarism neither know nor care what religion he practices. The merit of him is to have managed to be the tiktoker with more followers in Spain based on stealing ideas.

I’m telling you all this because I may have children who like Nachter’s videos. It’s normal, they are very funny. Too bad almost none of them are his idea.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.