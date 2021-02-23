Ignacio Fernandez He is already installed in Belo Horizonte: he will play for Atlético Mineiro, a team with which he signed a three-year contract. The steering wheel will remain in the memory of the River fan for having clearly been a high point for Marcelo Gallardo’s team. So much feeling deserved a farewell video, which the Núñez club released this Monday.

These were the goodbye phrases

* “When I arrived at River it was a great joy, both for me and for my whole family because It is a dream that one has since childhood, to play in River. Being compliant was very important. Also, Gallardo’s call made me very happy to be part of this team. Everything else that was accomplished was very important. “

* “The moment that I will never forget, although there are several, I stay with the Copa Libertadores 2018It was the greatest sporting achievement, against the classic rival, in Madrid. It’s a memory that will stay with me forever. “

* “My best goal with River was with Boca in the Libertadores semifinal, because of the play, for the moment, I think I choose that one for those reasons. Later, I really liked the one in the final with Atlético Tucumán, of the Argentine Cup” .

Nacho, on his arrival in Brazil.

* “I shared a lot with Milton (Casco), since I arrived, because I already knew him from Gymnastics, I shared a lot with him. With players who left I have shared a lot, with Joaco Arzura, with Lollo, with Beto (Bologna) I share a lot . There are several companions that I take with me a nice memory “.

* “I take great friends with me, including Lucas Pratto who also left recently. I take several friends with me.”

* “Now that I am leaving River I have mixed feelings. Although it is an important step in my career. In these five years I had a very good time. They always treated me in the best way, day to day is enjoyed a lot. It is difficult take off, but I know it is for the better and I hope that fate will cross us again. “

* “Thank all the people of River for the love they have given us during these five years. They were very beautiful moments that we have lived and I hope they continue to have many successes. I send them a big kiss and see you soon.”