He FC Barcelona and the real Madrid They will play a new edition of El Clásico next Saturday, October 28. The duel corresponding to matchday 11 of LaLiga will be held at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium and, although it seems that it is still very early, its result could set a trend for the remainder of the season.
One of the doubts of the meringues facing the commitment against the Blaugranas was the possible loss of Nacho Fernández. The central defender was sent off in the 90+4 minute in the duel on September 30 against Girona.
The Spanish defender had been suspended for three games after an excessively forceful tackle on Portu. However, after appealing this determination, The Appeal Committee decided to reduce the punishment and leave it at two suspension gamesof which he already completed one (against Osasuna).
This Saturday, October 21, Nacho will pay his second suspension match and will not be considered for the duel between Sevilla and Real Madrid.
This season the Spanish defender has played a total of 447 minutes spread over eight games (six LaLiga games and two Champions League games).
Despite being available for the classic against Barcelona, his inclusion in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven is not assured. The meringues have David Alaba, Antonio Rüdiger and Aurélien Tchouaméni, who can also play in that position.
#Nacho #play #Barcelona #Real #Madrid #appealing #sanction