Nacho vigalondo He does not speak, shoot phrases such as cluster bombs that impact unsuspected places. There is no reflection that explodes where it is expected and, nevertheless, as in its cinema, everything seems to have a strange coherence, a logic that raises the eyebrows and apracks conventions. Like or not. Now it premieres’ Daniela Forever ‘, her return to cinema nine years after’Colossal‘, a film in which the feeling of loss explores and the inability to face the duel through the figure of a man who proves an experimental pill to relive his girlfriend in dreams, who died in a traffic accident. Nervous, attentive to everything peripheral that happens around it, he smokes to placate the nerves. He is at the Film Academy and, during the interview, his teammates are watching the movie. It’s 7:00 p.m. and has not eaten.

“How nervous you can release again?”

“I never know with my films what kind of reaction can be generated and why, and that can be an attribute or a conviction.” Because I also have the supposed medal that each film is an exploration and on some strange margins, because they do not look like traditional festival author, because they have special effects, songs and that. That is, they play with the idea of ​​the silhouette of the commercial film, but then they are not. And that is very exciting because the first thing I need when I make a movie is not to have seen it before. That is a fascinating and very exciting creative process, but of course, there is always uncertainty at the end of the road.

“No, on the contrary.” I’m afraid that people are afraid of me. When you hear stories of filmmakers who have broken relationships because they have not been constantly caressed … if one day someone said that of me, I would die of shame.

—In that idea of ​​the commercial film silhouette that is not, it also happens back: it makes author’s films full of pop references …

—There are gadgets that I love to apply to movies, such as a musical leitmotiv or credits that resonate with the rest of the film, and that are things that are associated with the ‘blockbuster’ and that help me understand the film as something Greater than in a speech a speech too predictable, because I think it can be equally predictable by making movies for the masses than making minority cinema.

“That idea resonates with” a movie that I wouldn’t have seen before … ” There are author festivals that watching the posters you know what each movie is about.

“It can be, but I don’t want to talk badly about others.” I am fascinated by the structure around commercial cinema. It seems to me a fascinating phenomenon that there are so many successes designed to be successes that are then confirmed as successes and whose constant promise to the viewer is “they see that I swear for God that you will not see anything new.” It is an incredible investment of values ​​with respect to what we above is cinema. There are sequelae that seek that what happens is exactly what happened in the first movie. The first time I saw him was in ‘Tron Legacy’, and the most fascinating case is that of ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’. That sense of security of the film finds your response in the public, there is an audience that wants to celebrate that. It’s amazing.

“Is it a symptom of society’s infantilization?”

“I am not apocalyptic, I do not think that this infantilization is like a escape point that does not end.” There is a pendulum that is moving on one side and the other and the last era that I identify in which the cinema stirred the flag of surprise and originality was in the 90. There the movies were not what they looked and moved away from This idea of ​​safe ritual. ‘Starship Troopepers’, for example, a movie may seem like a thing from afar and if you approach it is another, like Dalí’s painting by Abraham Lincoln, it seems to me that it is a definitive exercise of language and narrative. But I don’t know if the public now … now that is a forbidden exercise. I see movies that are so terrified by my attention ability to treat me as a pet to entertain and care, but there is no real communication.

“Does the present to take it to the screen?”

“Any thing we say is going to be expired when two years pass.” Being sincere, the moment you decide that of five possible projects that you are going to fight is one or the other has less reflection than it seems. It is the love you feel for a project that pushes you, and it is irrational. If I tried to read the times to be consistent with them, it would not go well. The only living director that seems to dominate the ‘Zeitgeist’ as if it were a musical instrument is James Cameron.

He said in the presentation of the movie: “I impose to direct as if it were the last.” Because?

—The public deserves, I think we all deserve it, that the cinema is ultimately films. It is a working method: if suddenly a car runs over to me and this is my latest film, I want it to be a real statement that does not take into account the festivals circuit or the box office.

–He speaks in ‘Daniela Forever’ to overcome the loss …

“The duel is, after death, the most democratic fact that exists.” There is no identity feeling that saves you from the abyss of duel. It is the most violent, more psychologically violent experience we will live. It is much more violent the loss of someone than the violence that one suffers at a given time. It is devastating. When you suffer violence, you end up legs up. But if someone dear, you leave, you put yourself up your legs, that is, you are also a victim.

—You and Rodrigo Cortés are filmmakers with a lot of presence outside the industry, but it seems that they are outside the academy circuit …

“It’s not the first time I hear that comparison.” In fact, if there is a director who is heir to the 90s is Rodrigo Cortés. But I don’t know what to answer about it because there is nothing intentional. That media presence does not obey a strategy, it is the drive of communicating, which is not so different from the drive to count through a film. And I am not aware of being out or within any circuit, of course. Are there tribes in Spanish cinema? Sometimes I think so, sometimes I think it’s too small for tribes. Also a friend compares me with Garci, someone who with each film opens the window to a universe that is proper, and whatever God wants.

“Is it a need to communicate?”

—I feel much happier, even more useful, speaking of whatever if I am not obeying the Phariseism of the promotion, I have a hard time following a ‘briefing’.

“As Karla Sofía Gascón …

“Well, that is a case … those tweets that have caused her so many problems were her.”

“Something similar happened in Twitter’s prehistory …

“Everything I spent was because being a pioneer I didn’t know the size that that phenomenon was going to have.” To a last bull, in relation to cases that have subsequently there, mine seems like a joke. It was literally a joke. I did it with consciousness. And I remember perfectly that the people who suspected that I might not be joking, did not react to the tweet, reacted to the headlines.

—To see if in the end he has advanced to the future …

“They tell me that my films anticipate many things and I thank you, but sometimes I say, fuck, it’s time to land in the present.”