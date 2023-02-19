Within the review in all areas that is being made of the 90s, a trend stands out among our series of bringing famous people from that decade to the present to claim them with a much more current reading. The Javis did it -and very well- with ‘Veneno’, in which they resignified Pepe Navarro’s collaborator to go further and show her as a trans reference for several generations who until then had not had anyone popular with whom to feel identified. The Locomía documentary did it -also very well-, taking an artificial group as a reference to describe the artificial Spain of the time. And ‘Christ and King’ has done it, turning Bárbara Rey into a kind of feminist symbol.

The latter, however, is very different -in substance and form- from the two previous ones mentioned: it is flatter, more grotesque, more evident. It does not intend so much to throw new points of view as to pull morbidity and scandal to rebuild the character. The next to join the list will be the one dedicated to Nacho Vidal, which will also be released by Atresmedia on March 5. Having seen the first chapters, we can already conclude that this is more in line with that of Bárbara Rey and Ángel Cristo, than with the previous ones.

In ‘Nacho’, finding any resemblance to ‘Boogie Nights’ or ‘The Deuce’ – to cite two productions that have come close to the porn industry – would be purely coincidental. There is no intention to criticize, to question the underworld that is hidden behind that business, to desecrate Nacho Vidal. On the contrary, he is at the center of the story as a seamless winner, as a man made bigger thanks to the number of centimeters that peek through his crotch. The series tells a success story, the protagonist could well dedicate himself to motorcycling or law. The fact that he is in porn seems almost secondary and is only visible, of course, when it comes to undressing the staff to heat rooms and sets where the plots take place.

Vidal is painted almost, almost like an entrepreneur, although in the 90s that word was little used. Someone gifted (yes, gifted) with a gift, which he is practically forced to use. “Being born with a big penis conditions your life a lot,” they say at the beginning to justify everything that is to come. And what is to come is the story of a misfit boy who tries to find a future by taking advantage of his physique and who, although he runs away from his family, is constantly concerned about having his approval and his approval. for all. In one of those, he crosses the porn industry and insists on being the best, with no limits when it comes to achieving it.

From then on, the series starring Martiño Rivas adopts the tone of a video clip to narrate the events, abuses light and warm tones as also happens in ‘Christ and the King’, draws the characters with a broad brush, with strokes comic, with the risk of falling into parody all the time. The owner of the Bagdad theater, the film producer with whom Vidal shoots his first film, his wife and his leading actress, the dethroned star… they all follow the stereotype and are on the verge of being credible. But it does not matter, credibility is not among the primary objectives of the project. The action moves fast and is built in a way that is never intended to generate reflection, but to tell a succession of chronological events that led Vidal to be a world star: from his birth in Enguera into a family that would end up ruined to rubbing shoulders with the Rocco Siffredi himself.

The fans and curious of the character will enjoy the series, those who hope that Nacho Vidal will only be the excuse to go further and describe an underworld with dozens of edges will feel cheated. Those who put on porn glasses to see it won’t like it either. She is too prudish to conform to those users. The series would have to change a lot in the remaining chapters to be something else, to advance in another line, to transcend. I sense that he doesn’t mean it. He pays a lot of attention to ‘Red Sky’, by the way, and it shows.

So that everything gets better, the scriptwriters use humor. Only in that code can one digest lines of text like this: “If I don’t dry the bed after sex, I’ve done something wrong,” says the protagonist without blushing. There is a lot of coke, a lot of testosterone, a lot of easy jokes at the expense of Vidal’s penis and a lot of diverse fauna, based on real subjects, that populated that Barcelona in which the celebrity emerged and in which some of his corpses remained.

Beyond the biopic



The references to Valencia -Vidal was born in Enguera- are only festive. In it the protagonist runs the first parties, at a time when the discos in the area were in fashion. Here is another route very different from that of ‘The route’. In this Chimo Bayo he is a superstar and not a ‘plague’ as suggested in the previous title. There are as many routes as people who lived it. Then the action moves to Barcelona and later to Budapest, where the porn industry makes huge profits. It remains to be seen how far she can count and above all how much distance she can take from the protagonist. Otherwise, he runs the risk of falling into the biopic, as was done in the past with other stars like Lola Flores or Raphael, although now the celebrity is a porn star. As in ‘Christ and the King’, the tempting thing is to guess which celebrities are parading through the different episodes: and why politicians, athletes, singers and mythological beings want to join this cast.