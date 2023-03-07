Nacho Vidal he is almost a living legend of adult cinema. With an extensive career, it was a matter of time before her life and career were the subject of interest on TV. Now, months after his first trailer, fans of the porn actor can finally see “Nacho”, the uncensored erotic series starring Martino Rivas that has been causing a sensation with only one episode released. Because? High-voltage hot content takes the viewer on a visual joyride and, perhaps, the big plus is the appearance (although not as you think) of the xxx artist himself.

Nacho Vidal comes to streaming with the premiere of “Nacho”, a crazy bioseries that explores the most colored and controversial corners of the pornographic industry. Photo: composition LR/ATRESplayer Premium

Nacho Vidal’s unexpected cameo in “Nacho”

“Nacho” is the biographical series of the famous but controversial porn actor Nacho Lifehe. For this reason, the plot, although inspired by true events, has dared to add narrative freedom in some passages of the artist’s life. However, what is very real It is about that commented detail plane of the phallus of the xxx star, which appears at the end of the first chapter of the program.

This data was revealed by himself. Martino Rivas in a recent interview for the Spanish magazine Fotogramas. “No matter how well the prosthesis is made, she (Teresa Fernández-Valdés, co-creator of the show) believed that there was some artifice that did not quite work,” she began.

“There is a moment, in the most committed plane, in which it is Nacho Vidal himself in person. It is the cameo of Nacho a la Hitchcock. We were all waiting to see when Nacho appeared, because he appears, he appears with a lot of style, ”he added.

What is “Nacho” about and where to see the series?

This says the official synopsis of the first chapter from “Nacho”: “Valencia, 1993. Ignacio Jordá is a loose cannon: a young man who only lives for friends, partying… and sex, his great obsession. But Nacho He is fed up with being the black sheep of his family and wants to show them that he doesn’t just know how to stumble through life”.

“In his search for a purpose in life, everything changes when he meets a captivating woman: Sarah Bernal. Thanks to her, she discovers that her talent is closer than she thinks: she measures 25 cm and is in her crotch. The time has come to leave a mark in this life… even if she is ‘fucking’ the world”.

In Spain, you can see “Nacho” through Atresplayer PREMIUM, with weekly broadcasts every Sunday. Meanwhile, the series is available to the Latin American public in lionsgate+where each episode arrives every Friday.