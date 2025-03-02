Nacho Vidal has been again arrested by the National Police for a alleged drug trafficking crime. As reported The provincesthe arrest occurred in the early hours of Friday in a leisure area of ​​the city, where the actor, who was in the police dunge was released after making the Guardi court availableA, I intended sell different substances such as pink cocaine -‘tusi’-, anxiolytics and sexual enhancersamong other illegal substances.

According to the same information, when the porn exactor was arrested on the street He had 20 grams of drugs prepared in wrappers for saleaccording to research. In addition, police officers also syringes intervened and a bag with another 100 grams of ‘Tusi’ that threw to the ground when he realized the police presence.

Several countrymen from the Maritime Police Station participated in the police operation and arrested the actor after the drug and drugs intervene.

Last January, the producer was also condemned to the payment of a fine of 8,100 euros for driving without a card and under the effects of drugs in Valencia. Likewise, he has been deprived of driving motor vehicles and cyclomotor for two years.

This follows from the sentence, facilitated by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV), in which a criminal court condemns the exactor to the payment of a fine for two crimes against road safety that infringed in 2020.

Vidal was intercepted on Avenida Ausiàs March in Valencia by agents of the Local Police and the National Police on October 3, 2020 after drive your vehicle at a very low speed and “erratically and zigzagenantly”which caused it to be about to collide with other cars, as stated as proven in the sentence that can be appealed in appeal before the hearing.

The police perceived in their behavior symptoms that pointed to the intake of narcotics, such as “Disconnection of the environment, disability for speech, lost look” or “serious difficulties in standing and sudden falls”among others.

According to the sentence, the driver had his faculties “diminished by the previous GHB”, in allusion to the synthetic drug called gammahydroxybutyric acid, also known as liquid ecstasy. This was confirmed by the blood extraction to which that same afternoon was voluntarily submitted.





The court considers him therefore Author of a crime against road safety by driving motor vehicle under the influence of toxic drugs and imposes a nine -month fine penalty with a daily share of 10 euros and the deprivation of the right to drive for two years.

In addition, when he was intercepted by the police, the actor lacked a card because he had lost it as a result of another sentence issued on June 29 of that year, also for driving without the balance of points necessary for it. For that reason, the judge applies the aggravating recidivism for that second crime against road safety and condemns him to the payment of a fine of a year and a half with a daily fee of 10 euros.

The sentence It rules, however, that the injuries suffered by one of the agents that held the driver during one of his constant falls is directly related with the facts on which the conviction is based, so it exempts the penalty of the payment of the civil liability that this police claimed.