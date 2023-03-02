Durango.- Through social networks, the photo of Nacho, a puppy who sits at a desk to take classes in Durango.

The puppy Nacho, is a “student” of the Technical Secondary School 53 in Durangoaccording to Professor Lucelly’s publication, mentioned that the loin came after its owner and entered classes.

“Today I had a very perron student, his name is Nacho and he came after his owner, so I let him in to class so he doesn’t get out and get run over.”

Internet users fell in love with Nacho for being a very polite puppy because he is observed attentive to the class.

Nacho, the most “perron” student / Photo: Capture

“What a great example for parents and their sons, daughters, for a culture of respect and tolerance towards animals.”