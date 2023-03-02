Durango.- Through social networks, the photo of Nacho, a puppy who sits at a desk to take classes in Durango.
The puppy Nacho, is a “student” of the Technical Secondary School 53 in Durangoaccording to Professor Lucelly’s publication, mentioned that the loin came after its owner and entered classes.
“Today I had a very perron student, his name is Nacho and he came after his owner, so I let him in to class so he doesn’t get out and get run over.”
Internet users fell in love with Nacho for being a very polite puppy because he is observed attentive to the class.
“What a great example for parents and their sons, daughters, for a culture of respect and tolerance towards animals.”
Carlos Narvaes, a graduate of the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters in the Sociology degree of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), who has carried out school research on issues of insecurity. I have taken diploma courses in security, violence and quality of life, where I have learned about different theoretical perspectives and these are the topics that I like to work on and that have caught my attention the most. I started my career as a web reporter at DEBATE since 2018 working on police, political and viral content topics. I especially cover news regarding Mexico City and the State of Mexico, I keep abreast of the conferences of the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum and I also follow distances from dependencies to keep up to date with the facts. I have followed news like the
