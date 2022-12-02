Without being an indisputable starter within the team, Nacho has become a Real Madrid legend, the player has won everything with the club and whenever the team needs him in complex and urgent moments, Fernández appears to meet the needs of the team from the capital of Spain, something that has made him a trusted piece of many coaching staff and of the same board that Florentino Pérez commands.
However, the defender’s time within the White House is about to end, Fernández’s contract ends on the last day of June and although at first both parties were enormously willing to renew, today the player is thinking about his future outside the club and has asked his agent to stop negotiations with Real Madrid dead because he has other options on the table and before signing with the Champions League champion team, he wants to explore other destinations.
Nacho will postpone his decision for a couple of months because at the moment he is not satisfied with his role within the team and hopes that it can change before the end of the cycle. If so, the footballer will sign his renewal for one more year without hindrance. If his presence continues to be that of a substitute without minutes, the player will reject the contract offered by Madrid and will sign with another club as a free agent in July, with MLS as the main possible destination where he has a million-dollar offer on the table. .
