In a night to remember, with a million images to keep for life in the retina, see Nacho disguised as camacho honoring the captain’s armband when Benzema had to raise the white flag will be one of the postcards that Madrid fans will have in their hearts for life. And few deserve more such a glorious night as the center-back raised in the bottom of the Madrid.

Only the coaches he has had and the teammates with whom he has shared a booth are capable of pondering the importance that a guy like the man from Madrid has for the day-to-day in a locker room. Nacho found yesterday, as a starter, the well-deserved prize for a race in which he has not allowed himself a single second of abandonment, in which he has known how to assume his role at all times and in which he has earned everyone’s trust for his quality and your heart.