‘Nacho’ Rivero earned the trust of the board and the technical staff of the Cruz Azul machine due to the excellent results he brought to the team, being a fundamental part of the team, in addition, he became one of the fans’ favorites Celeste, however, despite them and the footballer’s desire to remain in the team, his departure is nowhere to be confirmed.
Cruz Azul has sought in recent weeks different ways to sign the permanence of the Uruguayan, however, Xolos de Tijuana has become a tough businessman, firm in his position of receiving 4.5 million dollars for the all-terrain, something that La Noria are not willing to pay because the club’s finances at the moment are not the most positive.
This situation is celebrated by Tigres, Miguel Herrera’s team has budgeted to be able to receive Rivero and Marcel Ruíz in exchange for Leo Fernández, a movement that has the approval of Miguel Herrera and that could advance seriously once the machine and the Xolos de Tijuana close negotiations for Rivero, with the imminent return of the Uruguayan to the border to later very possibly find a space in the staff of ‘Piojo’.
