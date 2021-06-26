The Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero has become a very beloved player by all the Cruz Azul fans, despite the fact that the issue of his continuity remains unresolved, because although it has been mentioned in the media that the negotiations for the Uruguayan have concluded, the board does not lose hope of getting the player to stay.
Well they say that humility and gratitude make a player great, and Nacho Rivero is a clear example of this type of player, Well, despite the fact that his situation is becoming increasingly difficult, Rivero remains committed to Cruz Azul until the last minute. The Uruguayan has not stopped training any day and will make the trip with the team to start the preseason.
In the celestial board there is a lot of confidence to be able to make this purchase, as reported by the president of the club, who assures that every last effort will be made to keep the player: “Nacho has openly expressed to me that he wants to stay, we want him to stay, everything possible is being done to stay with Nacho. Do not consider this negotiation dead, we continue working and there are possibilities for him to stay”, declared Álvaro Dávila,
There are 4.5 million dollars that Xolos de Tijuana is asking for, and although it was proposed to the border cadre to pay him with some players, they did not accept, so the only option is a reduction of the total amount.
Rivero arrived in Cruz Azul in 2020. After his first matches he had not convinced the fans, but later he won the affection of all the celestial people, to such a degree that the player has always shown his desire to continue because the affection that he has the club is huge: “I have become very fond of this club, with all the fans. I would love to become an idol of Cruz Azul, but we are going step by step. The situation of my future is being seen by my representative, My contract ends in June but there are wishes to both parties so that I can continue in Cruz Azul, I would be happy to continue here “he declared during the tournament.
The next few hours will be key to knowing the future of the Uruguayan, where the board is expected to analyze the whole situation and seek to reach an agreement with the directors of Xolos, taking into account that there are several offers for important players of Cruz Azul, and surely that would be the economic resource to pay for the purchase of Nacho Rivero.
