Nacho released the song “Boxing bag”, A topic that talks about relationship problems and toxic relationships.

In the video clip, the Venezuelan singer appears next to Archangel, who weeks ago issued a series of macho and sexist messages, and caused outrage among his followers and female artists of the urban genre.

Within hours of the premiere on YouTube, the song, which shows both singers with facial injuries, was in the top 18 of trending videos and has more than 100,000 views. Before the news, the Venezuelan singer showed his emotion on social media.

Song “Punching bag” by Nacho and Arcángel

“The truth is that I am very excited, I feel the same emotion from the beginning of my career. This pause served to renew me, to contribute to other talents, to learn about other genres, to do social work and strengthen my spirit. Now I go back to my essence and I see the wonderful result. Thanks to my true fans for the support and patience. We have a great song and it is already becoming a hit, “said the singer of” La buena. “

The tropical style theme was written by Nacho, Arcángel and Eudis Ruiz, and produced by the Venezuelan CM La maravilla del beat. Also, “Punching Bag” was recorded in Miami under the direction of Kathy D of 2Wolves.

Nacho, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.